The 2022 annual Nursery Guide, published on 28 January 2022, will be the first to include a pull-out ‘New Parent Guide’ which will provide editorially independent recommendations by and for local parents in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The recommendations were researched and compiled by the editor together with Laura Vida, a local freelance writer and former primary teacher, who is herself a new mum.

The 2020 edition’s new parent recommendations will include: Non commercial/affordable parent & toddler groups (based mainly in local churches in the region), child-friendly eateries by area, interactive children’s book recommendations (researched by a former primary school teacher) and recommended family memberships. These will sit alongside promotion for local child-orientated businesses including valuable new start-ups such as Worn in Wardrobe and Future Bilingual.

Edinburgh Nursery & School Guide was founded as one annual magazine by the current editor, Nikki Miller, in 2005. When she initially founded the magazine, Nikki was herself a young mother and had recently moved her family to Edinburgh. In other words, she launched a magazine she herself would find useful in her search for local schools and nurseries.

Nikki Miller

In 2014 the magazine split into two separate annual magazines: Nursery Guide Edinburgh & The Lothians (published in January) and School Guide Edinburgh & The Lothians (published in August).

The Nursery Guide was initially conceived to be a useful resource for new parents. The main magazine lists nurseries by area and allows parents to compare Care Inspectorate ratings and other relevant information for individual nurseries. The ‘Nursery Checklist’ — another annual feature of the magazine — is also designed to support parents who are going through the process of selecting a nursery for their child.

The Nursery Guide is free and can either be picked up at locations in and around Edinburgh (libraries, supermarkets etc.) or ordered via the Nursery & School Guide website nurseryandschoolguide.co.uk. (The £2.99 fee covers postage and packaging.)

Otherwise parents can download a copy from the Nursery & School Guide website

Like this: Like Loading...