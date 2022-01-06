From today self-isolation period guidance has changed as announced on Wednesday, and guidance on tests for international travel has also been amended.

Today marks another milestone as the millionth confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported. As at today the number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,010,660.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Humza Yousaf said: “The past two years have undoubtedly been some of the toughest this country has faced in peacetime and as we hit the one millionth confirmed COVID-19 case in Scotland, it is important to acknowledge the huge toll the pandemic has had on us all.

“We have all been affected by the covid crisis in some way or another and my thoughts remain with everyone who has lost a loved one.

“The immense pressure the virus has also put on our NHS cannot be understated and I’d like thank every single person across our health and social care sectors who have worked so hard to look after us.

“As we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic, all of us can play a part in helping to keep everyone safe by getting vaccinated. I would urge anyone who is eligible to get their vaccines and boosters as soon as possible, it really could save your life.”

TRAVEL

From Friday people may come to Scotland without the need for a test before departing if they are fully vaccinated or under the age of 18. Self-isolation will not be required on arrival. But travellers to Scotland will need to take a test on or before Day 2 – either a lateral flow or a PCR test. These new measures apply to all areas of the UK.

SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, regardless of vaccination status, must still self-isolate for 10 days. However, from tomorrow, 6 January, new cases will be advised they can end self-isolation if they don’t have a fever and test negative on a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) on Day 6 and again at least 24 hours later.

Triple vaccinated close contacts of those who test positive, both household and non-household, or those under the age of 18 and four months, do not need to isolate as long as they return a negative LFD test result each day for seven consecutive days, and remain fever free.

In this last week 108,046 people tested positive for the first time. The Office of National Statistics reported that for the week to 31 December 2021 1 in 20 people living in private households had coronavirus.

Today there is a * next to the total number of positive cases which have been reported as there is a delay in test results being recorded.

Date Number of cases Cases in Lothian New tests and test positivity ICU Hospital People who have had third or booster dose Deaths 24 December 2021 7,076 1,297 55,780 (14.6%) 34 536 2,841,703 9,822 29 December 2021 15,849 30 December 2021 16,857 2,398 71,612 (27.1%) 34 810 2,944,977 9,845 31 December 2021 11,962* 60,818 (22.6%) 36 859 2,979,334 9,858 1 January 2021 17,065 2 January 2021 14,080 3 January 2021 20,217 2,304 65,860 (34.9%) 38 1,031 2,992,583 4 January 2021 17,259 56,290 (35.3%) 42 1,147 3,006,133 9,858 5 January 2021 16,103 2,580 69,327 (26.9%) 42 1,223 3,016,198 9,872 6 January 2021 11,360* 2,059 57,217 (23.1% 43 1,267 3,041,961 9,890

