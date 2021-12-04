Overnight lane restrictions will be in place on the M8 between Junctions 4 and 4A from 8.30pm on Sunday 5 December.

This is to allow safety barriers in the central reservation to be upgraded by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland.

Between 8.30pm and 6.00am each night from 5 December until 22 December, traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction, running on the hard shoulder westbound and lane one eastbound.

The works will then resume on the night of Wednesday 5 January, with similar lane restriction in place each night until Sunday 23 January.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and others to make them aware of these plans in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “Overnight lane restrictions are essential to allow these upgrades to be carried out safely. We thank motorists for their patience and will do everything possible to complete the job as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

