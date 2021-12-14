Complete with live comedy, music, street food and pints – Leith Social at The Pitt is a relatively new Edinburgh night out.

Brought to you by Leith Local and Gilded Balloon, regulars at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is an evening that blends the street food of The Pitt Market with live music and comedy.

Leith Social’s ‘Patter & Pints’ nights will continue in December, with more to come in the New Year.

Photography – David Scott

The next event on Thursday 16 December, will welcome comedians such as Christopher MacArthur Boyd and Susan Riddell, an entertainment performance from Jesus L’oreal, plus music from Jimi Get Your Funk on.

In addition to entertainment – The Pitt’s famous street food is available. With a festive menu in place, Pigs in Blankets and a Festive Pheasant Burger are on the menu from Pitt regular Róst. While Barnacles & Bones have a selection of holiday items – including a Roast Beef Wrap, Christmas Dog and Vegan Christmas Wrap.

Aside from their Thursday 16 December event, Leith Social is set to take place on the 27 January, 24 February and 31 March – with lineups to be confirmed.

Doors for Leith Social open at 6pm at The Pitt, with acts starting at 8pm. Tickets are £12.50 and can be purchased from the Glided Balloon Website: https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:3772/

