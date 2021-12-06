St Columba’s Hospice Care lit up its Tree of Remembrance tonight in Charlotte Square Gardens for its annual Christmas appeal, Light up a Life.

The service was open to all, not just those with a connection to the hospice with the lights on the Tree of

Remembrance symbolising dedications made by supporters across Edinburgh and the Lothians in memory of people who have died.

PHOTO Neil Hanna

St Columba’s Hospice Care Chief Executive, Jackie Stone, spoke about the importance of the appeal to the Hospice. She said: “Light up a Life is a hugely important appeal for us, as it brings the St Columba’s Hospice Care community together at what can be a time of mixed emotions for many who are remembering a loved one. The donations we received last year, in excess of £110,000, helped us to reach patients and families across Edinburgh and East Lothian. The money raised this year will enable us to bring world leading palliative care to even more of the people who need it in our communities.”

The event is sponsored by Farmer Autocare and Walter Scott Foundation. Performing at the service this year was Ciara Harvie, a 23 year old classical crossover singer from Edinburgh. Her reputation is now global, with regular appearances in Europe and beyond, as the world continues to be wowed by this young classical singer possessing a voice filled with passion, warmth, soul, and maturity. The Edinburgh Brass Band also performed a number of festive tunes to entertain guests.

The tree will remain lit throughout the festive period until Monday 3rd January.

Dedications can be made online throughout December at stcolumbashospice.org.uk/light-up-a-life-2021 or by calling 0131 551 1381.

St Columba’s Hospice Care lit up its Trees of Remembrance on Monday 6th December in Charlotte Square Gardens for its annual Christmas appeal, ‘Light up a Life’. Pic caption: Amelia and Imogen Matheson aged 10 & 7 pressed the big red button to turn on the Christmas Tree lights. PHOTO. Neil Hanna Photography

