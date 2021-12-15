Home Sport Hibs on a winning streak in Edinburgh derbySportHibs on a winning streak in Edinburgh derbyBy Phyllis Stephen - December 15, 2021 9:52 pm250ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print Hibs won 3-1 on Wednesday night in the Edinburgh Derby at TynecastleA full match report will follow soon.15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Jennifer Smith breaks away from Rachel Boyle during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh -Hibs Siobhan Hunter clears the danger during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Rachel Boyle celebrates after firing Hibs in front during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Shannon McGregor controls the ball during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Hearts manager Eva Olid watches on during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Hibs Shannon McGregor puts in a vital challenge during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Hibs Emily Mutch is all smiles after saving a pnanalty during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Hibs Siobhan Hunter with the ball during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Hearts celebrate after pulling on back during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News15th December 2021 Edinburgh – Hibs Eiligh Adams skips past Hearts’ Erin Rennie during the SWFL1 game between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors won 3-1 on the night. PHOTO Live Edinburgh NewsShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Related LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.