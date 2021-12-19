REFURBISHMENT PROGRAMME CONTINUES APACE AT THE GREEN HOTEL KINROSS

The Green Hotel in Kinross has announced that the latest part of its £100,000 refurbishment, which includes the flooring in the main reception, together with carpeting in corridors, decoration in additional bedrooms, and installing new TVs in bedrooms, will begin in the next few weeks.

The new look in the popular Jocks Bar will be finished by Hogmanay, while all staff have just taken been given smart new uniforms.

As the festive season continues, the Hotel is keen to support community groups in the area, and has been welcoming local charity, “Broke not Broken” who have been using the Hotel’s function spaces to create food and gift hampers for those in need over the holiday period.

“It’s a very busy time here for us all here, as the refurbishment plans start to come together,” said General Manager, Garry Wood who is part of Amity Hospitality, the specialist Hotel Management Company running the Hotel since 2019.

“We’re certainly looking to start 2022 on a high, and very much hope that locals and new customers alike love the new look Jock’s Bar, alongside noticing the care and attention we are putting into the whole Hotel – from the public areas to all the bedrooms.”

“We have effectively listened to the feedback of our guests from online reviews, drilling down on what they want to see happening here. An investment in new wifi is something else that is really important to today’s clientele, and is now also completed,” he added.

Garry also acknowledged how proud he was of his team at The Green.

“Our staff here have been incredibly loyal, and are completely on board with the journey ahead. For that, myself and the other Amity management personnel, are very grateful indeed.”

Having spent around £50k earlier in the year, the Hotel expects to spend that again before all works are completed. It’s aiming to achieve a new four star rating as soon as it can.

“It’s a significant sum that has been invested but very much worth it when you look at how popular staycations are still going to be next year, plus with the Open taking place in St Andrews too,” said Garry. “As one of Kinross’s best known Hotels we felt the building very much deserved it.”

“In the meantime, we are delighted to lend our support to “Broke not Broken”, and have been feeding and watered all the volunteers making the hampers to keep their energy levels up for all the hard work they are doing for local people in need.”

Garry, who joined the business earlier this year from Crieff Hydro, also commented on the high level of bookings already secured for next year, following the Hotel teaming up with specialist business, Accommodation Services, which offers hotels an outsourced reservations service.

Originating within the Fusion Group of Companies, which operates its own hospitality portfolio, together with running a Meetings & Events company, Accommodation Services operates Reservations Services for numerous Hotels all over Scotland. It also lists Corporate Restructuring as another support service, together with covering the more practical tasks of property maintenance & landscaping, property protection & security, and utilities & hospitality procurement

“We’re delighted with the results from Accommodation Services. We’re capturing more business, calls are being directly answered by Accommodation Services experienced team, and, as a result of freeing up this time, we’ve been able to redeploy a number of staff into other tasks within the business.”

“The guest experience is now professional from the very first point of contact, with my front of house team able to concentrate on raising the guest experience during their stay,” he said.

Commenting on the relationship with Amity Hospitality at the Green Hotel, Alex McKie, Group Managing Director of the Fusion Group said: “Hospitality is not yet out of the woods with the pandemic, so measurable results are very important at this time, as is keeping morale high and having achievable plans for the future. We’re really pleased that things are going so well at The Green Hotel. We created Accommodation Services based on our direct experience of running several hospitality businesses, and knowing what is needed to boost revenue. We can report to a management company, such as Amity, or deal directly with owners who also may wish to free up time and concentrate on other issues. The aim is always the same – to make a difference to the bottom line.”

www.green-hotel.com

