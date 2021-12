The latest number of Covid-19 cases was 6,734 cases announced yesterday. The next set of figures will be available at 2pm today.

The First Minister will address MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday to update them on the Covid-19 pandemic but she has already said that there will be no new Covid rules ahead of Christmas Day at the end of this week. But last week Ms Sturgeon said that to stay safe everyone should keep their contact with anyone else to a minimum.

And new guidance was issued to businesses to reintroduce physical distancing and one-way systems at the end of last week.

At Edinburgh Castle visits were suspended from Sunday afternoon due to a Covid outbreak, but Historic Environment Scotland confirmed that the castle will reopen on Tuesday following a deep clean. White Christmas at Edinburgh Playhouse has been cancelled.

DATE DAILY CASES LOTHIAN NEW TESTS TEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICU HOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSES TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSES TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES 21 December 2021 20 December 2021 6,734 1,682 49,213 15.2% 0 9,781 38 516 806,695 958 1,763 2,561,480 4,372,129 3,993,642 19 December 2021 18 December 2021 17 December 2021 4,336 1,047 47,082 10.1% 7 9,771 33 522 788,156 1,359 2,330 2,377,170 4,367,798 3,986,305 16 December 2021 5,951 1,186 60,162 10.8% 18 9,764 34 531 783,828 1,637 2,795 2,313,843 4,366,439 3,983,975 12 December 2021 4,002* 930 42,057 10.2% 0 37 541 757,813 1,234 2,017 2,116,228 4,362,468 3,973,761 11 December 2021 4,087* 44,390 9.9% 12 33 552 2,076,084 4,361,197 3,971,488 10 December 2021 5,018 9.3% 19 9,707 40 573 2,000,915 4,358,725 3,967,477 9 December 2021 8 December 2021 3,077 498 40,401 8.1% 11 9,672 41 582 749,620 1,961,588 4,357,567 3,965,437 7 December 2021 3,060* 537 35,562* 9.2%* 12 9,661 38 576 746,549 999 1,522 1,922,604 4,355,063 3,962,203 6 December 2021 3,894* 731 32,166* 12.8%* 0 9,649 43 591 743,496 1,960 2,519 1,889,285 4,354,064 3,960,681 5 December 2021 4 December 2021 3 December 2021 2 December 2021 3,002 432 42,819 7.4% 27 9,618 48 680 733,329 1,178 1,806 1,755,694 4,349,058 3,953,170 1 December 2021 30 November 2021 2,569 432 23,761 11.5% 10 9,572 54 706 727,549 881 1,253 1,687,792 4,346,736 3,949,736 23 November 2021 2,527 418 23,306 11.6% 17 9,495 60 743 709,399 885 1,186 1,469,423 4,340,162 3,940,314 22 November 2021 2481* 385 23,083* 11.4% 0 9,478 59 750 706,874 955 1,179 1,437,823 4,339.277 3,939,128 20 November 2021 2,756 458 31,575 9.3% 11 9,478 61 767 701,719 1,208 1,499 1,375,779 4,337,089 3,939,594 19 November 2021 18 November 2021 17 November 2021 3,360 40,412 8.8% 13 9,419 57 774 691,939 1,261 1,392 1,270,010 4,332,835 3,931,709 14 November 2021 3,077 436 31,384 10.3% 1 9,389 56 765 683,530 703 565 1,183,769 4,327,340 3,924,870 10 November 2021 3,852 496 44,434 9.1% 19 9,332 61 778 670,729 867 1,478 1,050,599 4,325,307 3,920,006 9 November 2021 2,233 355 19,459 12.0% 20 9,313 57 753 666,880 891 1,318 1,017,359 4,324,440 3,918,528 8 November 2021 7 November 2021 2,908 27,540 11.1% 2 9,293 57 793 662,644 807 719 97,945 4,321,382 3,914,425 6 November 2021 5 November 2021 4 November 2021 3 NOVEMBER 2021 3,495* 477 49,462* 7.5%* 20 9,209 63 935 651,169 1,400 1,570 755,476 4,321,770 3,911,823 2 NOVEMBER 2021 1 NOVEMBER 2021

Deaths involving COVID-19 Week 49: 6 – 12 December 2021



As at 12 December 2021, 12,303 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 6 to 12 December, 84 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of seven deaths from the previous week.

17 deaths were aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74 and there were 51 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 44 were female and 40 were male.

There were 11 deaths in Glasgow City, eight in Aberdeenshire, and eight in Fife. In total, 23 council areas (out of 32) had at least one death involving COVID-19 last week..

64 were in hospitals, 11 were in care homes, and nine were at home or a non-institutional setting.

Our monthly analysis shows that the age-standardised rate of COVID-related deaths was lower in November 2021 (95 per 100,000 people) compared to October 2021 (126 per 100,000 people).

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:

“The latest figures show that last week there were 84 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is seven fewer deaths than the previous week.”

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,314, which is 174, or 15%, more than the five year average.”

Adverse effects of vaccination against COVID-19 were recorded as the underlying cause of five deaths in Scotland since the pandemic began. One additional death occurred in November 2021 where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate, although it was not the underlying cause of death. By 30 November 2021 statistics from Public Health Scotland state that 4.4 million people had been given at least one vaccine dose.

Of the 12,210 deaths involving COVID-19 between March 2020 and November 2021, 93% (11,326 people) had at least one pre-existing condition. Just under one quarter of people whose death involved COVID-19 had dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

