Two Design and Technology teams from Merchiston Castle School have gained places in the final of the 2021 #DigiInventorsChallenge.

This is the scheme which teams up with Glasgow Warriors and the Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre (DHI) asking young people to identify digital solutions for health and care challenges.

The teams have taken part in a two day virtual bootcamp working with industry experts to develop their pitch which they will then present to the judging panel on 29 November with the winner being announced on 30 November.

The winners’ ideas will be developed along with industry partners into what is called a “minimum viable project”. The challenge is now global and with a parallel competition taking place in the UAE, both the Scottish and UAE winners will be showcased at the Expo 2020 Dubai which takes place next year.

The two Merchiston teams are ‘Find your Feet’ by Richard Z, Rohan, Kit and Logan from V Form and ‘Egg Shell’ by Yugi, Ghani and Torquill in IV Form.

Like this: Like Loading...