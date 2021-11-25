Berwick have confirmed that they have re-signed experienced Dutchman Theo Pijper (pictured) for a fourth spell in Bandits colours.

Pijper, who rode for Scunthorpe this year, last appeared for the Shielfield Park side in 2018 and has won the championship title with Edinburgh Monarchs and Glasgow Tigers

Gary Flint, Bandits’ manager, said: “Theo fits into this side perfectly and he joins a few of the boys on absolute gift averages. He is pretty much unstoppable on his day around Berwick and has a mass of experience on the trickier away tracks too.

“To make the play-offs we need to dominate at home and also pick up some victories on the road, and acquiring the services of Theo is another step towards achieving that dream.

“Theo is a fantastic team man on and off the track, he has a real spring in his step when he is wearing the Bandits colours and we are really happy to welcome him back.”

