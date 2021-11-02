Nairn’s the oatcake producer based in Craigmillar is celebrating after picking up six awards at the Great Taste Awards 2021.

The annual awards, which are organised by The Guild of Fine Food, are a highlight of the food industry calendar and the result of months of independent scrutiny by selected panels of experts.

Within each category, all of the products are blind tested by a specialist panel of chefs, food buyers, critics and retailers, being judged entirely on the merits of texture, composition, appearance and, of course, taste. Finally, the winners are revealed and awarded the coveted black and gold logo with its star rating. In the years since their inception in 1993, the Great Taste Awards have become recognised as a reliable measure of excellence in food for consumers, retailers and major food buyers and are much sought-after by food producers.

Nairn’s won in six categories with these products:

Nairn’s Cheese Oatcakes

Nairn’s Cheese & Smoky Chipotle Oatcakes

Nairn’s Peri Peri Oatcakes

Nairn’s Dark Chocolate Chip Oat Biscuits

Nairn’s Stem Ginger Oat Biscuits

Nairn’s Fruit & Seed Muesli

Emma Heath, Head of Marketing at Nairn’s, said: “Making the best quality, healthy products that taste great is our top priority at Nairn’s, and has been for 125 years. Winning six Great Taste Awards this year is not only a great boost for our teams at the bakery, but important recognition that experts and customers alike found our products to be delicious and enjoyable. We look forward to entering some of our new products into the 2022 awards.”

