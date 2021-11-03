Fife Flyers hopes to reversing a 5-2 defeat earlier in the season at the House of Steel were hit for six by Sheffield Steelers, the early-season, pace-setters, in Yorkshire. Three goals just over three minutes deep in the middle session ended the contest.

Earlier, Steelers were 2-0 ahead in under 18 minutes a the Utilita Arena. Kevin Schultz netted the opener after 12 minutes and Tanner Eberle increased the home side’s advantage just over five minutes later.

Fife held out until late in the middle session but Matias Sointu scored No 3 after 35 minutes and sparked a goal rush.

Worse was to come. Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen added a fourth 75 seconds later for 4-0.

Fife were being heavily outshot and it was no surprise when Sointu claimed his second and Sheffield’s fifth with 1min 12sec remaining of the period.

And No 6 came with 67 seconds left when Anthony DeLuca slotted.

Picture of action at Sheffield by Dean Woolley and courtesy of the Premier Sports Elite League

Glasgow Clan, playing their first fixture for 20 months, turned up the heat on English National League side Solway Sharks in the final session to claim a 7-3 victory in their only challenge match before they open their Elite League campaign at Belfast Giants on Sunday.

Coach Malcolm Cameron saw his men slip 1-0 behind when Slovakian forward Peter Gapa netted for the English National League side.

But the Glasgow side were level at 2-2 at the end of the second, Gapa scoring again with Jamie Crooks opening Clan’s account and defenceman Cody Sol adding another.

Clan added a further five goals in the final session with one in reply to finish 7-3 winners.

Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 6, Fife Flyers 0. Challenge: Solway Sharks 3, Glasgow Clan 7

