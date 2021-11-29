AMORIST BISTRO BAR IS READY FOR THE FESTIVE SEASON

As it gears up for an extremely busy December, Amorist Bistro Bar in Dunfermline has revealed its latest all day food menu, bringing together worldwide tastes and inspirations, with quality ingredients.

Recently rebranded from La Menta, Amorist owner Nihat Oymak said he was delighted with the feedback he had received so far on the new look and new name, plus his plans to turn the upper levels of the building, in the town’s High Street, into a Hotel come Spring 2022.

“With our new signage in place we have been getting lots of positive comments, and attracting new customers to come in and have a look around,” he said. “Amorist means “to love” and we want our customers to love what we are doing and how we look, with a number of “selfie stations” throughout the restaurant where you can take a pic with your friends. We have tried to make the décor fun, colourful, and inviting.”

“Everyone seems very excited about the new Hotel too,” he added. “In the meantime, I want to say customers old and new make sure you come in to enjoy everything we have on offer – delicious home baking, our famous bacon rolls, lunches, snacks and dinners. Plus one of the largest Gin selections in Dunfermline!”

“It’s a wide ranging menu with something for everyone, including vegans, vegetarians and children. We feel it has the choice and prestige to reflect us becoming a Hotel in the Spring,” said Nihat.

Menu highlights include homemade cheesecake in a selection of truly delicious flavour combinations – Raspberry Snowball, Strawberry Prosecco, Millionaire, Blueberry & Lemon and Mint & Aero (£4.95). Amorist also stocks famous S Luca ice cream, and offers a choice of cakes every day.

Amorist is very proud of its burgers, with an Amorist Special Burger at £9.95 featuring a succulent lamb burger served with mint mayo, cheese and grilled onion. There’s also classic beefburgers, a Scotsman burger featuring haggis and a whisky sauce, plus several other choices including pork, chicken and halloumi.

“The Amorist Big Breakfast is the best in the town,” said Nihat. “For just £9.95 tuck into our traditional Scottish cooked breakfast offering two rashers of bacon, two sausages, two slices of black pudding, two slices of haggis, grilled tomato, potato scone, beans and toast! If you’re really hungry in the morning, then this is the one for you, to set you up for the day! Our new Amorist breakfast menu also features a veggie or vegan cooked breakfast option, Omelettes, French Toast, Waffles & Pancakes, plus a choice of egg dishes – Benedict, Florentine and Royale!

When it comes to cocktails, Amorist’s cocktail list reflects that the Martini has never been more in fashion, with a huge variety of Martinis becoming very popular. Those seeking something different can opt for a Candyfloss Martini (£8.75) which features Absolut Vodka, raspberry, cranberry & Bubblegum, or a Rockstar Martini with Sailor Jerry’s spiced rum, disaronno, grenadine, lime and pineapple juice (£7.75). Coffee lovers adore the espresso Martini, a fantastic way to end a meal, or just enjoy on its own (£7.75). The Flirty Martini is another one you may not have tried before, combining vanilla vodka with strawberry liqueur, lemon juice, cranberry juice and strawberry puree (£7.75).

And it is not just great food and drink that attracts customers to Amorist. The Bistro Bar is in the midst of a Festive Entertainment Programme. Fantastic live performers will be playing throughout December – check out social media for details.

https://www.facebook.com/Amoristbistrobar

