PEDAL is a Portobello-based community organisation formed in 2005, a company limited by guarantee.

The organisation works to create a vibrant, sustainable Portobello which can help combat climate change and reduce fossil fuel use through a process of re-localisation.

This means, for example: growing more food, generating energy, creating a wider range of jobs and leisure opportunities close to home, finding ways to get to “zero waste”. The group feels that “by creating a sustainable local economy, we’ll all get more out of living here – and help the planet at the same time”.

New members are welcome.

A spokesperson for PEDAL said: “We formed over ten years ago having recognised that we couldn’t continue to use fossil fuels to meet our energy needs. As Portobello Transition Town we promoted several initiatives such as localism of food supply with various projects including holding a monthly local market in Brighton Park and creating the Donkeyfield Community Orchard.

“Unfortunately, after much community effort, our major energy project, an urban wind turbine that would have generated power and income for the local community, was thwarted by faceless commercial concerns.

“Over the years we have realised that whilst these small, local steps can collectively contribute to the climate emergency, we are now at such a perilous position that only huge interventions by governments at international level are capable of reducing the effects of man-made climate changes.”

