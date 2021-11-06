Gordon Street is a relatively recent arrival on Edinburgh’s coffee scene.

Their original branch in Glasgow’s Central Station was the first to roast beans on site in the city centre when it opened in 2014. In June 2019 they brought the same model to the capital. Their café on Market Street (just along from the City Art Centre) preserves the railway connection as it is just a few yards from the entrance to Waverley Station.

Their eye-catching and impressive Diedrich coffee roaster is prominent in the shop, but it’s no ornament. At present roaster Ina is in twice a week, so some lucky customers can enjoy the wonderful aroma of freshly roasted beans wafting through the shop.

The café has a range of beans for sale (the beans are used by a number of restaurants in Edinburgh and Glasgow), also available online. Their website is now offering subscriptions, allowing everyone to enjoy Gordon Street coffee at home. Also on offer instore and online is a variety of coffee making equipment, including AeroPress, V60 and Hario Buono pouring kettles.

From their La Marzocco machine they offer two espresso options: their light and fruity house brew and a “coffee of the week”. Their Edinburgh Blend has notes of milk chocolate, stone fruits and nuts. Other roasts include a Brazil Santos and their strong Glasgow Blend which contains some robusta beans, giving it a semi-Italian character. Their French Blend is their ‘spikiest’ coffee, with “a real kick”, according to barista Kayleigh. Gordon Street also offer their own Swiss Water decaf – which is popular with customers in the early evening.

As well as providing authenticity to the shop, the bright red roaster gives the place an industrial but warm vibe, reflected in the rest of the décor. The place has a distinctly Scottish flavour. Hot drinks are available in “big” and “wee” sizes, while their baking offering includes a tempting cranachan slice. As well as a few cheeky cans of Irn Bru, they serve Wee Tea Company teas including their pungent Mulled Wine brew.

Gordon Street Edinburgh reopened in mid-July 2020. Trade has “been picking up steadily as a few more tourists arrive”. As their barista explained, “a lot of our trade comes from people using Waverley so it’s good that the station has been getting busier”.

Though the 2021 Festival was on a much small scale than usual, it did provide a boost. With the newly reopened and refreshed cafe at the Fruitmarket opposite, Market Street is an increasingly good destination for coffee lovers.

Like this: Like Loading...