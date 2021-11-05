Robbie Croll believes that the new-look Edinburgh University side have not reached their full potential and revealed they are aiming high in the men’s hockey Premiership this season.

Draws against two of the front-runners have, he said, underlined how far the young, talented side have some in a shot time.

And he firmly believes that the ambitious squad have right formula to make a lasting impact on the top half of the men’s hockey Premiership this term.

The 20-year-old former Stewart’s Melville College pupil has been a key element as the hard-working student combine have moved into the the top four in the 12-strong division with three wins and the same number of draws in seven outings for 12 points.

One of the draws was at early pace-setters Western Wildcats when the students led 4-1 before being pegged back to 4-4 and the second came in midweek at Grange, one of the sides tipped for the title, in a 0-0 encounter.

On Saturday, they entertain struggling, second-bottom, Grove Menzieshill at Peffermill (13.00), Grove only have one point from their six matches so far, scoring five goals and shipping 28.

Then the in-form students square-up to Capital rivals Watsonians on Sunday, also at Peffermill. and Croll, a Scottish international, welcomed the collection of four points from a possible six in their last two games, a 0-0 with Grange and 5-0 thrashing of city rivals Inverleith.

And he said: “It’s been a good week but we are quite disappointed with the draw (against Grange), but that shows how much we have come on.

“We’ve had two clean sheets which is really important and we’re aiming for the top two. We want that second European spot. We’d be happy and there is no reason why we can’t.”

He added: “Hamish (Imrie) has come in (as player/coach) and done a really good job and we have trained hard. We have got eight or nine new players from last season and this has been a really positive start to the season.

“We are pretty young and pretty fit and we play high intensity hockey. I hope we can keep that going.”

Other matches on Saturday featuring Capital clubs are second-placed Grange at home to ninth-placed Kelburne (Fettes College, 11.30am), Inverleith, who are seventh, at bottom club Dundee Wanderers (Dalnacraig, 13.30). Wanderers have lost all their eight games so far, scoring seven and letting in 42.

Full fixtures this weekend: men’s premiership: Saturday: Grange v Kelburne (Fettes College, 11.30am), Edinburgh University v Grove Menzieshill (Peffermill 13.00), Dundee Wanderers v Inverleith (Dalnacraig, 13.30), Western Wildcats v Dunfermline Carnegie (Auchenhowie, 13.30), Clydesdale v Watsonians (Titwood, 15.00). Sunday: Watsonians v Edinburgh University (Peffermill), Inverleith v Western Wildcats (Mary Erskine School, 12.30).

PICTURE: Edinburgh University at Inverleith last weekend. Picture by Nigel Duncan Media

Like this: Like Loading...