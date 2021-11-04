Since opening at the start of 2018, Amarelo (102 Causewayside) has quickly established itself as a popular destination for coffee drinkers and hungry lunchers in Causewayside and surrounding areas. Hayley Clarke and Ali Everitt built up a loyal fanbase with their varied range of freshly made salads, sandwiches and wraps, as well as delicious soups.

Now under new management, the place has maintained its standards. Their pizza wraps are particularly scrumptious, while their sandwiches include classic combinations (tuna crunch) and some more unusual ones (such as coronation chickpea, brie & crispy bacon). There are a plethora of great veggie, vegan and gluten free options. Gluten free & vegan tray-bakes also feature in their tempting baking section. Look out for their red velvet cake, Portuguese custard tarts and yummy doughnut bites !

Amerelo’s excellent custom blend coffee comes from local roasters Forth (based in Newbridge). The idea was to have “something original that you can’t get elsewhere, something a bit different”. Described as “sweet, cedar, chocolate & spicy” it certainly produces a consistently flavoursome espresso. Their smooth and rich cortado is particularly good. Also popular is their flavoursome turmeric latte. Amarelo also serve Shibui leaf teas.

Though primarily a takeaway they do have window seats from which you can enjoy your food and drink surrounded by lovely William Morris wallpaper. Along with the Art & Craft Collective and August 21 over the road, Amarelo is part of a hub of excellent local businesses in this part of Causewayside. Less than five minutes from the East end of the Meadows, Amarelo is an ideal place to pick up a tasty and healthy lunch to take to the park.

After closing during lockdown, business has picked up in recent months as more people return to the various offices nearby and more tourists arrive. The busyness of the place is a reflection of their fresh, tasty food and coffee and good customer service.

https://www.facebook.com/amarelodeli/

