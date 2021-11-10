When the planning committee meets on Wednesday they will consider in detail all three planning applications lodged by Underbelly for the city centre sites where Edinburgh’s Christmas may take place.
Building of the structures such as the ice rink on George Street has already begun, which the Cockburn Association has raised on social media.
Concerns have also been raised by a forestry expert about the fate of trees in Princes Street Gardens and the lack of compliance by contractors.
You can watch the meeting of the Development Management Committee online here from 10am and later when the meeting has ended in the archive.
