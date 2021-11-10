When the planning committee meets on Wednesday they will consider in detail all three planning applications lodged by Underbelly for the city centre sites where Edinburgh’s Christmas may take place.

Building of the structures such as the ice rink on George Street has already begun, which the Cockburn Association has raised on social media.

Having raised our concerns a few weeks ago about the lack of significant details in submitted plans for these commercial structures in George Street, it is of further concern to see them being put in place BEFORE the Council's Planning Committee has met and given permission 👇 pic.twitter.com/uTuS9aQW2s — Cockburn Association (The Edinburgh Civic Trust) (@thecockburn) November 8, 2021

Concerns have also been raised by a forestry expert about the fate of trees in Princes Street Gardens and the lack of compliance by contractors.

Hi @edinhelp – please can you ask Planning Team to visit @Edxmas set-up in PSG urgently, and insist that work is compliant with BS5837:2012 There should be clearly marked out Root Protect Areas around each tree #TreeCharter https://t.co/20kBbXnKXn pic.twitter.com/UCxCfDqUlo — Andrew Heald (@andyheald) November 5, 2021

You can watch the meeting of the Development Management Committee online here from 10am and later when the meeting has ended in the archive.

