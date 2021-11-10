When the planning committee meets on Wednesday they will consider in detail all three planning applications lodged by Underbelly for the city centre sites where Edinburgh’s Christmas may take place.

Building of the structures such as the ice rink on George Street has already begun, which the Cockburn Association has raised on social media.

Concerns have also been raised by a forestry expert about the fate of trees in Princes Street Gardens and the lack of compliance by contractors.

You can watch the meeting of the Development Management Committee online here from 10am and later when the meeting has ended in the archive.


7. Applications for Detailed Presentation
The Chief Planning Officer has identified the following applications for detailed presentation tothe Sub-Committee.  A decision to grant, refuse or continueconsideration will be made following the presentation and discussion on each item. 
7.1East Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh – Erection of Edinburgh’s Christmas at East Princes Street Gardens and the Mound Precinct including Christmas market stalls, fairground rides associated site office, stores and ancillary facilities (proposed for 1 year 2021-2022 and variation on Ref: 20/03707/FUL) – application no. 21/04953/FUL  PDF 205 KB It is recommended that this application be GRANTED.
7.2George Street, Edinburgh – Erection of Edinburgh’s Christmas at George Street including an ice rink, Christmas market stalls associated site offices, stores and ancillary facilities (Proposed Application for one year 2021 – 2022 & variation on granted planning permission Ref: 20/03708/FUL) – application no. 21/04950/FUL  PDF 185 KB It is recommended that this application be GRANTED.
7.3West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh – Erection of Edinburgh’s Christmas at West Princes Street Gardens including Christmas market stalls, fairground rides, Santa’s grotto, Christmas tree maze, associated site offices, stores, and ancillary facilities (Proposed for one year 2021 – 2022) – application no. 21/04954/FUL  PDF 196 KB It is recommended that this application be GRANTED.

