The team at 21CC Group has designed and produced a walk in the woods with a difference at Hopetoun House.

As you find your way along the paths set out in the trees there are lighting effects showing off the best examples of the forest and a few surprises on the way. At the end of the walk there is a projection onto the facade of the house with music to accompany.

Last year’s event was one of the very few which the company produced and this year they have gone all out to produce a Covid safe outdoor experience. This will run until 14 November 2021 and tickets are on sale now.

There are food and drink outlets to warm you at the final section.

Geoff Crow, Director of 21CC Group said: “It was amazing to be able to deliver Scotland first large scale Covid safe experience for the public last year and give them something special to look forward to in what were some very difficult times. We have put a lot of thought into this year’s trail because we wanted to produce something that is fun and exciting, but also pays tribute to the many events and festivals that have cancelled this year and last year, which is what led us to the theme of Woodyfest. There is going to be some fun surprises this year. Woodyfest will have something for everyone.”

21CC Group has worked extensively with the Hopetoun team for many years, collaborating with them to produce the highly successful Hopetoun Fireworks & Bonfire event, as well as delivering multiple large-scale corporate events both within the House and the grounds.

The Earl of Hopetoun said: “Last year’s lighting trail was innovative and magical for all of us at Hopetoun and we’re delighted to welcome back the Wondrous Woods event. It not only shines a light on our home and the beautiful grounds but is a real boost for the team after a particularly challenging period. It’s been fascinating to see just what such an ambitious project can achieve and I look forward to being able to show such a unique visitor attraction.”

