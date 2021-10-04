West Lothian police confirmed on Monday that two men, aged 27 and 17, have been arrested and charged in connection with housebreaking in Linlithgow.

The incident took place at a property in Avalon Gardens around 3.20am on Sunday, 3 October, 2021 when two cars were stolen.



Detective Inspector Brian Manchester, of Livingston CID, said: “An orange BMW M4 has been recovered as part of our investigation, however, a white Mini One is still to be traced.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and I would ask that anyone with any information surrounding this incident get in contact with police.

“Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 1024 of 3 October.”

The men are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

