The full casting has been announced for the thrilling new touring production of Washington Irving’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’. Taking on the role of Ichabod Crane is Sam Jackson alongside Rose Quentin, Lewis Cope and Tommy Sim’aan. They will join the previously announced Wendi Peters and Bill Ward.

Adapted by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks, and under the direction of by Jake Smith, the premiere production seeks to unleash terror on the stage. The ghoulish and edge-of-the-seat experience will tour theatres across the UK from September.

Legend of Sleepy Hollow – Image Credit Craig Sugden

An exciting creative team will resurrect the Headless Horseman and bring the Hollow to life, with jaw-dropping illusions by Filipe J. Carvalho, design by Amy Watts, choreography by Chris Cuming, lighting by Jason Addison and sound design by Sam Glossop.

Transforming the American Dream into the American Gothic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is a heart-pounding visual masterpiece revitalising the classic text for new audiences.

With Hallowmas fast approaching, Sleepy Hollow simmers with anticipation. Arriving as the new teacher, Ichabod Crane finds himself embroiled in the secrets and unsettling traditions of the locals. However, all is not as it seems.

When disturbing events overwhelm the small town, he finds himself swept up in a dangerous mystery which leaves him doubting his own sanity.

Producer Katherine Senior of Tilted Wig Productions comments, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is set to be an epic piece of theatre, combining a stellar cast with a fantastic script and theatrical illusions that will blow your mind!

“It’s incredibly exciting to be creating new work once again for the regions, as we’ve been planning this production for some time. We are thrilled to be heading back on the road and cannot wait to visit local theatres with this show”.

8th – 13th November Edinburgh Kings Theatre

2 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LQ

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/kings-theatre

