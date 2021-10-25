The second annual Andrew Fairlie Scholarship takes place on November 16 when Perth College UHI host the skills test and judging.

The scholarship recognises two outstanding individuals each year, one male and one female, and the aspiring chefs in the running include 26-year-old Josh Wilkinson, 26, senior chef de partie at the Isle of Eriska Hotel.

Chef de partie at The Torridon, 22-year-old, Amy Stephenson, has also qualified along with 32-year-old Spud Henderson, chef de partie at Craig Millar @ 16 West End.

Two finalists from the 2019 competition, Ryan McCutcheon, aged 29, now chef patron at Achray House Hotel, and 24-year-old Peter Meechan, chef de partie at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, return.

Spearheaded by The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland and supported by the First Minister, Scottish Government and Gleneagles, the scholarship was launched two years ago in recognition of Andrew Fairlie’s significant contribution to the hospitality industry.

Then, the scholarships were awarded to Emma-Rose Milligan from Kilmarnock and Joseph Harte from South Queensferry (pictured).

Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie head chef and lead judge, said: “The finalists can expect a tough challenge on finals day.”



Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, said: “It is heartening to see new and inspiring culinary talent emerging through this fantastic scholarship in honour of Andrew Fairlie.”

The winners gain industry-wide recognition and experience opportunities including a practical stage in an international kitchen and at Michelin star restaurants.



Like this: Like Loading...