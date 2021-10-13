Edinburgh Monarchs and arch rivals Glasgow Tigers clash twice in 24 hours this weekend in two major competitions.

Tigers visit Armadale for the Knockout Cup semi-final, second-leg on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm) holding a 16-point lead following a 53-37 first-leg victory in the West of Scotland last Sunday.

And Edinburgh host Glasgow again on Saturday in the SGB Championship play-off semi-final, first-leg (tapes-up 7pm) after their impressive 57-33 victory over Redcar Bears in their quarter-final, second-leg at Armadale on Tuesday. Overall, Monarchs won 108-72 on aggregate. .

