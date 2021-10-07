Charity Smart Works Edinburgh is holding a fundraising event on 21 October 2021 at the Waldorf Astoria – The Caledonian.

The charity will use the funds to help unemployed women all over Scotland who are looking for work.

The guests will hear from Jane Shepherdson, CBE, previous CEO of Whistles and Brand Director of Top Shop, who will chat with Smart Works founder Lady Juliet Hughes-Hallett on sustainability and fast fashion.

There will be shopping opportunities during the evening with Treen and Beira showcasing their Autumn/Winter ranges, and the chance to shop from the Smart Works rail with high fashion brands such as Versace and Armani.

All proceeds will go to the Smart Works Edinburgh service which helps unemployed women with interview techniques and a new to them outfit to wear at interview. All services are volunteer led and help women to reach their potential and secure a new job. The dressing and coaching service assists women referred to the service from Job Centres and other bodies to be the best they can be.

Maggie Darling, Chair of Smart Works Edinburgh said:“We’re so pleased to be celebrating our first in-person event of 2021. It promises to be a wonderful evening with inspirational guest speakers in beautiful surroundings and all funds raised will help us reach more unemployed women across Scotland who, with the impact of the pandemic, need our support now more than ever.”

Click here to buy tickets.

