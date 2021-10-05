The Fusion Group of Companies, which owns and operates a varied portfolio of hospitality businesses across Scotland, including Old Churches House in Dunblane, has announced the purchase of the former MacKinnon Country House Hotel on the Isle of Skye.

The historic property, set in nearly five acres of grounds, will continue to be run as a hospitality business, rebranding to The Isle of Skye Guest House. Built in 1912 by Major Archie MacKinnon, the House, which is overlooked by the magnificent Sgurr na Coinnich mountain range, and is one of the very first destinations after the Skye Bridge, is respected as an ideal example of a Scottish country house hotel. Nine en-suite bedrooms are situated in the main Guest House, with a further six, also all en-suite, in a separate Garden Lodge.

Subject to planning, Fusion intends to develop part of the House grounds into a modern lodge park, offering 34 two bedroom lodges for let, alongside a custom-built Club House.

Alex McKie, Group Managing Director of the Fusion Group said: “We’re pleased and delighted to announce this significant acquisition of MacKinnon House on Skye. It marks an exciting time as we emerge from one of the most challenging times for our sector, but I have to say we as a group are coming out of it stronger, more diverse and in a position to positively disrupt the market. There’s more in the pipeline too.”

“Skye has enjoyed even greater popularity as a UK staycation destination over the covid19 pandemic, being on many a bucket list as a place to visit,” added Mr McKie. “We look forward to capitalising on this continuing trend in the coming months, and indeed, plan to add further value to the offering at the Isle of Skye Guest House by developing a lodge park to attract more self catering guests.”

“The House enjoys a fantastic, and very accessible setting, in stunning scenery.”

Alex McKie also added that he would be installing in built fridges to each of the bedrooms at the Guest House, offering a complimentary light breakfast of cereals, yoghurts, juices and muffins.

“We have found that this concept works well in other properties we have in our portfolio,” he said. “It’s a step up from pure self catering, and saves on kitchen and staffing costs so that we can keep the price of the accommodation keenly competitive. In a location such as Skye, guests are often keen to be up and out very early to go climbing, hillwalking and other such outdoor pursuits. This type of breakfast offering gives them flexibility. We’ll also use locally sourced products where possible.”

As Alex further mentioned: “The lodge park, subject to planning, and the new breakfast offering, are proven ways in which we will be adding value to this established business, but our experience in both managing, consulting on, and owning hotels, serviced apartments, guest houses, B&B’s and holiday parks, mean we have many more in our armoury.”

“Under our Accommodation Services Trading Company, a subsidiary of Fusion, we run Reservation Services for businesses such as Logierait Lodges in Pitlochry, Royal Gardens Apartments in Stirling and Old Churches House in Dunblane. This includes marketing the businesses efficiently, ensuring a higher occupancy rate across the board. We also advise on corporate restructuring, utilities & hospitality procurement, and take care of property maintenance , landscaping and security. We know the industry inside out, and even at a challenging time like this, there are many practical things that can be done to fight back, and ensure a future for hospitality businesses of all types.”

With this in mind, and with many hospitality businesses looking to sell or restructure, Fusion is finding that its commercial property arm, Drysdale & Company, is additionally doing well with hotel sales, recently winning the contract to sell leasehold for the Lake of Menteith Hotel, which is now under offer.

“There is opportunity out there for the right operators,” finished Mr McKie. “We live and breathe hospitality, with over twenty five years experience across the board. Owning properties outright is always our main objective, as we can put our own stamp onto the properties. We are delighted to have found the perfect one on the beautiful Isle of Skye.”

