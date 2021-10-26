Cyclists will leave Edinburgh at 8am on 6 November heading to Glasgow as a means of getting the Pedal on Parliament (POP) message across to all COP26 delegates.

The message is This Machine Fights Climate Change. POP wants to remind policymakers, from world leaders to local councillors, that the solution to the crisis we all face lies not just with electric cars and technological solutions.

Cyclists on the Pedal On COP ride will join others from all around Scotland and the Cycling Bloc (sustainable transport) in a march in Glasgow at around 12.30pm. Walking with their bikes they will stay at the rear of the march taking place on the Global Day of Action in Glasgow.

On the POP website the organisation says: “Whether you support people friendly streets, better public transport, or safer active travel conditions, whether you come on your bike, one of our feeder rides, or on foot or by bus or train, please join us as we bring up the rear of the big march to raise our voices for sustainable transport in all its forms. We’ll be wheeling our bikes during the march itself (unless they’re needed as a mobility aid) and there’s no need to bring yours to take part!”

Critical Mass Edinburgh are organising a separate ride which will be a little slower, only get to Glasgow later in the day, and probably not in time to join the rally. There are joining points along the way and you can sign up to the ride here.

Both rides start early in the morning from Middle Meadow Walk.

POP have arranged transport for some bikes back to Edinburgh which you can also sign up for. Space will be limited and there are still doubts as to whether Scotrail will be operating. Bike space on trains would in any case be subject to queuing.

There are also Glasgow rides running on the morning of the march which will be suitable for all ages and abilities and many other rides which have started from Longon, Newton Abbot and Brighton and even the Netherlands and Belgium, Milan and Bonn.

Pedal on Parliament is a group which campaigns for proper funding for active travel, demands that the government designs cycling for all ages and abilities into all of Scotland’s roads, and implement and enforce safer speeds where people live, work and play.

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...