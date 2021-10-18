Police Scotland have announced that there will be local and national resources working together to keeping communities all over Scotland safe during Halloween and Bonfire Night.

There are policing plans set up for events including a policing operation called Operation Moonbeam which has run since 2018 when there was significant public disorder. Then there were attacks on blue light services responding to emergency calls. Operation Moonbeam is there as a reassurance for communities and a deterrent for those who might set out to cause disorder.

In the last few years instances of disorder have decreased, and of course last year the number of organised fireworks displays decreased as a result of the pandemic.

The Executive Lead for Operation Moonbeam, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, said: “Both Hallowe’en and Bonfire Night fall on weekends this year, which also land during our policing operation for the COP26 climate change conference taking place in Glasgow.

“While this will undoubtedly be a time of exceptional demand on the police, and all of our emergency services colleagues, I can assure the public and our partners that we are fully committed to responding to any disorder which may occur as a result of these annual events.

“Owing to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 , there are far fewer organised events taking place this year, but be assured plans are in place to manage any problematic unauthorised events which may occur.

“I encourage those who are parents to young people to speak clearly and seriously to them about the potential for personal injury when handling fireworks, as well as the devastating damage they can cause to property. In addition, anti-social behaviour and violence can have life-long consequences, including a criminal record, regardless of their age.

“We absolutely will not tolerate our officers, or our colleagues in the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service, being lured into situations where they face being subjected to violent attacks. We will do all we can to prevent these incidents occurring in the first place, but should they happen, we will respond in whatever means necessary to keep our people and our communities safe.”

