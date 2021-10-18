In collaboration with Craft Week Scotland, Albion Business Centre plan to host their annual Albion EXPO 2021 Open Studio event on 29 and 30 October 2021.

The building is home to 60 independent businesses and is one of Edinburgh’s hidden creative treasures.

The Albion will open its doors and welcome the public in to show them the range of skills and expertise which are practiced there. These include fine woodworking, furniture making, design and architecture.

Unit 5 and Unit 8 are both woodworking studios with exceptional facilities specialising in freestanding and built-in wooden furniture and accessories.

Book a free slot to visit the studios and meet participating designer-makers to see for yourself the broad cross section of work that is produced in the workshop, purchase pieces from the pop-up gallery or discuss commissioning custom work for your own home.

Friday 29 October 12:00pm -5:00pm

Saturday 30 October 10:00am -1:00pm

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Address: Unit 5 & Unit 8 Albion Business Centre 78 Albion Road, Edinburgh EH7 5QZ

