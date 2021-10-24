Fiona Burnet claimed a glory double as Scotland women finished third in the World Cup qualifiers with a gutsy 2-1 win over Belarus in Pisa, Italy.

The Wimbledon star netted after four and 26 minutes and, in between, Belarus levelled through Natallia Shtsin after 11 minutes.

It was a nervy final quarter for the Scots who defended doggedly as the Belarus side, ranked No 21 in the world, one place higher than Scotland, probed for the equaliser, forcing a number of penalty corners.

Meanwhile, in Cardiff, Scotland’s men secured fifth place in their World Cup qualifiers thanks to a double from Tayside-born Cammy Golden (Ulenhorster, Hamburg) in the 24th and 48th minutes.

Two goals in a minute in the final quarter were key, former Kelburne star Lee Morton (Old Georgians) keeping his cool to slot a penalty stroke after 51 minutes and Ed Greaves (Teddington) netting from a penalty corner a minute later.

Earlier, German-based goalkeeper Tommy Alexander (Club an der Alster) had to pull of at least two fine stops with the score at 1-0 for the Scots to prevent the determined Russian side from opening their account

RESULTS: World Cup qualifers: women: third and fourth place: Scotland 2, Belarus 1 (in Pisa) men: fifth and sixth place: Scotland 4, Russia 2 (in Cardiff).

PICTURE: Bex Condie, one of Scotland’s captains

