Following a two week grace period, The Scottish Government has now reminded everyone that enforcement of vaccine certification at larger venues in Scotland begins from Monday.

Anyone visiting higher risk venues must have proof of vaccination – and it is the venue which must take steps to verify vaccination status or face enforcement action. Council officers will enforce the scheme through engaging, explaining and encouraging the person responsible at the venue before any enforcement is considered.

Visitors to venues such as music festivals or large sporting events – whether indoors or outdoors – must show their vaccination status either using the NHS Scotland Covid Status app or using a paper certificate.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The grace period allowed venues and businesses affected more than two weeks to test the scheme in practice and make suitable arrangements. It has also provided the Government with helpful feedback from the sectors affected and we continue to liaise with them going forward.

“This is a very limited scheme and we hope this will allow businesses to remain open and prevent any further restrictions as we head into autumn and winter. This virus has not gone away and vaccine certification will have a role to play in keeping transmission under control as part of a wider package of measures. It adds a further layer of protection in certain higher risk settings.

“I also want to ensure that as many people get vaccinated as possible and particularly to increase uptake in the younger age cohort, so anything to incentivise that is helpful.”

People in Scotland can download the NHS Scotland Covid Status App via their mobile device. A paper certificate or the downloadable PDF is also available from NHS Inform.

Exemptions to the scheme include under 18s, participants in vaccine trials, as well as people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and people working or performing in the venues.

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter:

• late night venues open after midnight with alcohol and music and dancing

• unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience

• unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience

• any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance

Scottish Labour Health spokesperson Jackie Bailliesaid: “The shambles that followed the release of the vaccine passport app was a predictable disaster.

“Weeks have passed and we have seen no change of plans despite concerns from the public, public health experts and businesses.

“This whole debacle has happened because the SNP are arrogant enough to believe they are right and Scotland is wrong.

“The First Minister is making this up as she goes along.

“If we want to control the virus we must look at proper resourcing of our test and protect system which has collapsed in recent weeks.

“If we want to drive up vaccination we should be going door-to-door to convince those we know are hesitant and making it easier to just walk in for an appointment.

“Instead the Government is doubling down on this mess.”

Like this: Like Loading...