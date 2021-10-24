

Will you be in for a penny?

Turn your small change into big changes when you join Edinburgh Leisure with a reduced joining fee of just 1p.

The offer is available from Monday, 25 October until Sunday, 7 November 2021 on any of their swim, gym, fitness classes and climb memberships and is available to buy online only.

As everyone is different and needs to find their own way to a healthy and active life, Edinburgh Leisure offers a range of different membership options to suit everyone including swim, gym and fitness class only to full monthly memberships. By offering different types of membership, people can match their activity preferences to their pocket.

With 30+ venues including 1 climbing centre, 8 swimming pools, 13 gyms, and 800+ fitness classes per week, Edinburgh Leisure is the ‘biggest club in town’ providing the widest range of fitness classes, state of the art facilities and community-based programmes across the capital.

To join online, visit: https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/in-for-a-penny

