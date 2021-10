Following an investigation by police into a number of incidents of wilful fire-raising in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh, a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 5 October, 2021.

Police reported that a number of fires were set in the Drylaw area on Saturday, 2 October, 2021.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...