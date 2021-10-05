Law firm Thorntons, which has an office in Edinburgh, has recruited six more trainee solicitors. Ten others were already recruited earlier this year, ensuring that the firm continues to grow as planned.

The trainees will undertake the usual two year traineeship working in all departments to develop their skills and knowledge. All will be able to work from home and in the office with direct support from a supervising partner.

The trainees are Walter Buckman from Glasgow, David Durie and Finlay Williamson from Dundee, Antonia Kildare and Hannah Smethurst from Edinburgh, and Martyna Kotlarz from Aberdeen. All trainees are allocated a specially selected mentor from Thorntons’ team to offer advice and guidance throughout the duration of the training contract.

New trainee David Durie said: “Going to university in Dundee, Thorntons was a huge presence in the legal community. But the firm didn’t just appear to us in billboards, on the television, and on the radio. The people at Thorntons were always willing to give their time to help with events, offer their knowledge and advice, and even act as a sounding board regarding doubts about our futures.

“When I was given the opportunity to join the firm as a trainee and pay forward the help I was given, I knew I had to grab it. I have a lot to learn over the next two years, and there’s a lot of work to be done. But that work is made all the more rewarding by witnessing first-hand that ‘doing what’s right’ isn’t just a slogan, it really is Thorntons’ mission.”

Lesley Larg, Managing Partner at Thorntons, said: “Our trainees play a vital role in the success of the firm, and I’m hugely excited to welcome our new team members.

“As Thorntons continues to grow, and more and more opportunities become available for newly qualified solicitors, this is a particularly exciting time for our trainees to embark on their careers. Each year a significant number of successful trainees stay on to continue their careers with us, and we look forward to working with them to develop their skills and knowledge.”

For more details on Thorntons traineeships visit: www.thorntons-law.co.uk/careers/legal-traineeships

L-R Walter Buckman, Antonia Kildaire, Finlay Williamson, Lesley Larg, Martyna Kotlarz, David Durie and Hannah Smethurst.

PHOTO Dundee Industrial and Commercial Photography Scotland

Like this: Like Loading...