West Lothian police are asking for help in locating a white Mini One which remains missing after a break in on Saturday night.

Two vehicles were stolen from a house at Avalon Gardens Linlithgow after a break-in there at 3.20am on 3 October.

The BMW M4 was recovered near Dysart in Fife but police have not yet located the Mini.

Detective Constable Jamie Duthie of Lothian & Borders CID said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen either vehicle being driven at any time since they were reported stolen.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1024 of 3 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

