Edinburgh Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed a serious collision involving two vehicles last night.

The incident happened around 6.50pm on Tuesday, 26 October, on the A8 Glasgow Road at the Maybury junction.

A blue BMW 3 Series driving east was involved in a collision with a double decker bus on the opposite side of the road just before the Maybury junction, near the Marriott Hotel.

The 52-year-old male driver of the BMW was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and is in a serious condition with potentially life changing injuries.

The 44-year-old male bus driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with minor injuries.

There were six passengers on board and one suffered minor injuries.

Inspector Roger Park, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision or has dash cam footage to contact us.” Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3048 of 26 October.

