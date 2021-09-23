It seemed like there was a lot of references made towards, “the light at the end of the tunnel,” throughout lockdown; however, now, as restrictions are lifted and COVID-19 cases seem steady, we may well just be basking in that light. Many people who have missed a good night out were ecstatic about the news that clubs have reopened. If you’re based in or going to Edinburgh and this sounds like you, you may want to keep reading, as this list will break down the best bars and clubs for you to visit now that restrictions have lifted.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Sneaky Pete’s

Here’s one for the music lovers: The live music scene in Edinburgh has always been thriving and it was devastating to see it shuttered throughout the pandemic. There are lots of places in the city to catch some music, but this small venue packs the hardest punch. Local gigs boast the best of local talent almost every night of the week as brilliant up-and-comers take to the stage and do what they do best, week upon week.

This venue has seen many now incredibly famous bands rock the house, including the likes of Biffy Clyro and Frightened Rabbit. The venue is also great for a regular club night after gigs have finished, so there’ll never be a reason to stop dancing if you don’t want to.

Try Your Luck at a Local Casino

A lot of businesses had to adapt throughout the pandemic. One of these adaptations came in the form of online gambling apps as casinos everywhere were forced to close. Sites such as Cinema Casino saw an increase in users as they offered some of the best UK online casino experiences when people were unable to experience the real thing.

It’s unlikely these apps’ popularity will decrease due to how engaging and convenient they are; however, the casino industry will likely see a boom in footfall due to the fact it has been so long since people have been able to attend. There are a variety of different options available in Edinburgh, so you can head out and try your luck on a slot machine, a roulette wheel or poker table.

Party Underground at Cabaret Voltaire

Located in the depths of the Blair Streets vaults, this club known to locals as Cab Vol has had residents and tourists alike throwing shapes and having fun for years. The parties here are equal parts wacky and fun as they are all set in an underground cellar that used to be a part of Edinburgh’s seedy underbelly.

Music here sounds amazing as thanks to the large, grand arched, stone vaults, it has the best acoustics imaginable as the walls reverberate with the beats of some of Scotland’s top DJing talent. This is also a great place to go if you are on a budget as the price of entry and drinks are much cheaper than a lot of the other bars you could visit in the city.

