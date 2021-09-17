1970 would prove to be a vintage year for music and the start of an era that would change the world.

For Steeleye Span – formed the year before – it would mark a major milestone. The band released their debut album Hark The Village Wait, a record that would not only launch one of the most enduring stories in the folk world and beyond but also come to influence further generations of artists.

Five decades on and the band, led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and with a seven piece line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene, their 50th anniversary tour will be a celebration of the key tracks from that famous album as well as favourites and gems from their long and famous career.

The present Steeleye line-up is: The Legendary Maddy Prior (vocals), with long term member Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman,(guitar/keyboards and vocals) Andrew Sinclair (guitar), Violeta Vicci (violin and backing vocals), Benji Kirkpatrick (guitar and backing vocals) and Roger Carey (bass).

Maddy Prior is a true legend of folk and popular music. Her voice swooping and soaring in harmony and melody. Her voice is still remarkable. It is also is hard to think how Steeleye will survive without her at the helm when she eventually does decide to hang up her hat (the one with the green willow around it).

Steeleye Span Friday 1 October 2021 at The Queen’s Hall, Clerk St. Newington, Edinburgh, EH8 9JG. Doors: 7.30pm.

Tickets: £26.50 Box Office: 0131 668 2019

https://www.thequeenshall.net/whats-on/steeleye-span

