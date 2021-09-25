On Doors Open Day weekend which takes place on 25 and 26 September, the library would usually be included, but owing to ongoing Covid measures it is not possible this year.

The first library building in Edinburgh was funded by a donation from philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie and has several library spaces inside.

The library staff have created a virtual tour so that everyone can get an idea of what the library interior looks like and how it works.

All the places in Edinburgh you can visit online and in person during the Doors Open Day weekend are listed here.

