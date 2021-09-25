The Edinburgh Short Film Festival (ESFF) has announced its 2021 programme.



From Colombian drama to Chinese animation, there’s the usual host of international award winners and local heroes screening at Summerhall and online.

The 2021 ESFF runs from 5 to 21 November 2021 with eight live cinema screenings including guest International Film Festivals from across Europe.networking events and awards ceremony.

It’s the festival’s 10th anniversary and they will be marking the occasion with online only screenings of the Best films from the last ten years, with 10 Years Best Film, Best Comedy and Best Animation programmes.

The ESFF evolved from the Leith Short Film Festival in 2011 and has shown everything – from the first

film made in Somalia in 20 years, to Oscar nominated shorts from Australia, the USA and

Ireland, as well as short films smuggled out of China and Iran – and hosted visiting film-makers

from China, Russia, Italy, Spain, Germany, Holland and all over the UK.

More information on the programme here.

