Stores and restaurants in Edinburgh are welcoming new students and those returning to university with a range of exclusive discounts and promotions.

Until 27 September, students visiting Fort Kinnaird will be able to make the most of offers from brands including New Look, Schuh, and ProCook.

Here are some of the great student discounts that will be on offer throughout the week:

Boots – students can receive 10% discount all year round and can take advantage of the below offers until Sunday 26 September including:

Clarins – three complimentary samples to every student

Bare Minerals – free seven-day sample of the new foundation

Benefit – free fun size mascara when purchasing two products

Mac – free 10-day foundation sample

Pizza Express – 30% off food and drinks every Sunday – Thursday all year round with a valid UniDaysID

Office – 20% off full price items (Monday 27 September to Sunday 3 October)

ProCook– 10% off (Monday 20 – Sunday 26 September)

River Island – 20% off (Monday 20 September – Thursday 3 October)

Schuh – students receive 20% off until Monday 27 September), there will also be a ‘spin-to-win’ station (while stocks last)

The Perfume Shop – students receive 15% off (Monday 20 – Sunday 26 September)

Trespass – 15% off until Sunday 26 September)

Fat Face – 20% off until Sunday 26 September)

Accessorize – 10% off all year round

New Look – 10% off all year round

Tessuti– 10% off all year round

Valid student ID will be required.

https://www.fortkinnaird.com/

