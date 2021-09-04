Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace an elderly man reported missing in the city.

Walter Anderson (84), was seen in the Clovenstone Drive area around 11pm on Thursday, 2 September, 2021. He was then spotted walking on Bavelaw Road in Balerno around 7am on Friday 3 September. Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.

There is growing concern for his welfare. He is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with brown hair which is partially balding and wears glasses. He is possibly wearing a short navy blue jacket. He is known to frequent the west side of Edinburgh.

Inspector Claire Masterton, of Edinburgh Drylaw Station, said: “Walter has Alzheimers so he may appear confused or lost. We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are keen to find him as soon as possible. “I would urge anyone who may have seen Walter to contact us as soon as possible.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1204 of 3 September.

