Edinburgh police are seeking any webcam footage from a collision between a car driver and a person using an electric scooter on Gorgie Road on Saturday 18 September 2021.

The incident took place at 8.20pm on Saturday at the junction with Stenhouse Drive. The rider of the scooter – a male – was taken to Royal Infirmary Edinburgh for treatment.

Constable Neill Sage, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and are keen to trace the driver of the car involved.

“If you witnessed the crash, or have any possible dashcam footage from the Gorgie Road area last night, please call police on 101, quoting incident 3709 of 18 September.”

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

