Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is offering an online session to help parents and carers of S1 pupils find out more about SDS and the support the organisation can offer.

Scotland’s career service has organised a virtual session on Wednesday 29 September 2021 when SDS Careers Advisers, Lesley MacKay and Gordon Armstrong, will be providing expert advice. There will be opportunities during the session for parents and carers to ask questions.

Gordon said: “Starting secondary school can be a big step for many young people and we want to let parents and carers know that we offer help and support throughout young people’s time at school.

“Our online session will give parents and carers information about the support we offer and the help that is available on SDS’s online home for career information and advice My World of Work, which has a dedicated area for parents and carers.”

Parents and carers can join the session, which starts at 6.30pm, by registering here.

