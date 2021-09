Leith-based charity Earth in Common lost one of their sheds to vandalism last weekend and have now put out a call for help.

The fire which the charity believes was deliberately set has caused around £2,000 of damage.

Listen to our brief chat with CEO of Earth in Common, Evie Murray, recorded last Sunday when she had just discovered the damage.

Evie and Tom. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

