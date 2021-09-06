2021 audition dates have been announced by Live Music Now Scotland (LMNS) by unveiling a brand-new online application tool that will allow musicians impacted by the pandemic, and at the beginning of their professional career journeys, to apply in the most accessible and efficient way.

Taking place on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 November 2021, these auditions are an opportunity for musicians from across Scotland’s many regions and diverse music scene to become part of LMNS, an opportunity that grants unparalleled access to fairly paid, professional opportunities and engagements across the country, throughout the year.

LMNS has sought to make the audition application process as simple and streamlined as possible, and musicians can now apply directly via the website, where they can also find an introductory video from Director Carol Main and handy ‘how to’ tips.

Ainsley Hamil and Callum Huggan – (Huggan image credit Foxbrush 70)

This upgraded system reflects the needs of musicians as we emerge into the ‘new normal’ and looks to support those whose careers have effectively been put on hold due to the pandemic, and who have literally been deprived a stage as they launch their careers.

With application open until Friday 8 October, soloists, duos, ensembles and every other configuration (of up to five musicians) from across Scotland are being encouraged to apply for the chance to work with this groundbreaking organisation at the heart of the country’s music scene.

Inspired by the philosophy of world-famous violinist Yehudi Menuhin, and philanthropist, Sir Ian Stoutzker, LMNS aims to bring the highest quality of music to audiences of all backgrounds, not least those who, for whatever reason, might not otherwise have access to it and who arguably, may have the most to gain by hearing it.

Not only that, LMNS is committed to supporting and facilitating musicians in the infancy of their professional careers, granting them access to new audiences and offering them a platform upon which to grow both their professional careers, and as performers.

Callum Huggan – Image credit Foxbrush 70

By bringing its audition application process online, LMNS is also taking the first step in updating its audition model, as it continues to reflect the diversity and development of both the music and musicians that make up Scotland’s rich music scene.

Carol Main MBE, Director at Live Music Now Scotland, said: “We are delighted to announce our 2021 audition dates as we come to the end of a very difficult year for musicians across Scotland, and indeed the world. With restrictions beginning to ease, and the ‘new normal’ on the horizon, we can’t wait to see what the next generation of musicians based in Scotland, has to offer.

“We are also excited to launch our brand new, online application tool aimed at making the process of applying to audition as streamlined and user friendly as possible.

“We love the fact that our musicians come from a diverse range of backgrounds, span a wide variety of musical genres, and represent a multitude of cultures, and this new online tool is the first step in updating our audition process to reflect this diversity.”

Website: https://livemusicnow.scot/

Facebook: Live Music Now Scotland

Instagram: @livemusicnowscotland

Twitter: Live Music Now Scotland

Like this: Like Loading...