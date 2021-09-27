Drysdale & Company brings another pub to market

Having worked with a range of hospitality businesses all over Scotland, including public houses, hotels and guest houses, Drysdale & Company, Scotland’s specialist commercial agency, has announced that it is seeking a tenant for Jeanie Deans Public House in the capital.

The traditional ground floor over basement lock up pub, situated at St Leonards Hill, in the South side of Edinburgh, enjoys a great deal of custom from loyal locals, as well as the city’s students, being close to Edinburgh University Campus. The new lease premium is on offer at £15.000, and £12,000 per annum rental.

The pub has a single open plan bar with a large central counter, together with a former snug lounge to the front of the property, currently used as a small kitchen.

“This is an excellent business opportunity at this time for an independent operator to take on a free of tie lease,” said Stuart Drysdale. “The locals are eagerly awaiting the re-opening of Jeanie Deans, along with students back in the City who are keen to re-join the social scene.”

“Along with being a well known pub, Jeanie Dean enjoys a great location within walking distance of The Old Town, the Royal Commonwealth Pool, and The Meadows. The new Holyrood Distillery which has just opened at the end of the road, represents a further opportunity to attract a growing number of tourists to the area.”

“There is also vacant possession so the new tenant can start straightaway,” finished Stuart. “And a further advantage is that they can have complete buying power regarding beer supply.”

Owner of the pub for the last five years, Ian Craig said: “I’m confident that, with their specialist scope, Drysdale and Company can find a tenant for this popular and well located pub. It will thrive with a tenant who is a real people person and has the experience to think creatively about beer and drinks suppliers, perhaps utilising local or artisan suppliers, or a mix of both.”

Set up to provide qualified, specialist advice to the hospitality sector, Drysdale & Company is headed up by experienced chartered surveyor, Stuart Drysdale MRICS.

Working with businesses of all sizes, Drysdale & Company offers successful asset disposal, or a range of lucrative restructuring programmes if an operator feels it’s not yet the time to sell.

Stuart headed up the Scottish Hotel Agency Team of an International property firm, specialising in the marketing and disposal of independently owned hotels & hospitality businesses.

Drysdale & Company is currently handling the sales of the Lake of Menteith Hotel and Sheddens Inn Public House in Shettleston, Glasgow, both of which are now under offer.

For further details on Jeanie Deans, contact Stuart on 07815 317186, email Stuart@drysdaleandcompany.co.uk

www.drysdaleandcompany.com

