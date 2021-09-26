Georgia Jones claimed the game-winner as Scotland women earned a moral-boosting 2-1 win over Wales in the second of two uncapped clashes in Glasgow.

The Edinburgh University star hammered the ball into the roof of the net from wide out on the left of the circle to put the home side deservedly 2-0 ahead.

Earlier, a flowing move down the right saw Sarah Jamieson shield the ball as she drove to the line before the Watsonians player sent it into the danger area. Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon) did the rest, scoring from close range.

Wales replied and put Scotland, who had dominated the game in the first-half, on the back foot, but the Tartan Hearts held out despite late pressure with captain Becky Ward, playing on her home pitch at Western Wildcats, a tower of strength, keeping cool under pressure and directing play.

The result earned the Scots revenge for a 3-1 defeat also at Auchenhowie on Saturday, Charlotte Watson (Loughborough University) netting for the home side who had a disappointing first half but improved markedly in the second-half.

Chris Duncan, Scotland’s coach, said he was greatly encouraged by the improvement shown between Saturday’s defeat and Sunday’s victory as the squad build-up for the World Cup qualifiers in Pisa next month.

Duncan, director of hockey at Edinburgh Academy, said that the squad played positive hockey despite Saturday’s defeat.

He added: “We won two matches against the Great Britain Elite Development Squad, but it was different playing an international team at full-strength.”

Duncan claimed his squad were nervous at the start of Saturday’s game but reacted well in the second-half, showing character to dominate the game.

He charged the squad to do that from the start on Sunday, and they did, bearing down on the visitors, creating several chances, moving the ball quickly from front to back.

The coach had shuffled his pack, playing several out of position, but that did not prevent them from flooding forward and maintaining heavy pressure on Wales who are also in the World Cup qualifiers.

The opening goal boosted confidence and the stunning second strike after another quick move fired the squad and the watching fans.

Any chances the Welsh side created were dealt with and captain Bex Condie (pictured) had a golden chance to put the home side 3-0 ahead when she was clear in oceans of space on the right side of the circle with time to pick her spot only to send the ball wide of the left-hand post.

That gave the visitors heart and they started to exert real pressure on Scotland, pressing high up the pitch, and it paid off with a goal.

However, the Scots held out to claim the welcome win and they now have several training sessions to work on their game before jetting to Italy in mid-October.,



