Grange defend their 100 per cent men’s Premiership record at Titwood against Clydesdale on Saturday (14.30) and are on a high after their 8-2 demolition of bottom club Hillhead last weekend.

And they need to win to keep pressure on early leaders Western who are also on six points but have a superior goal difference of 13 for and four against Grange’s 11 for and three against.

The pace-setters travel to second-bottom Dundee Wanderers (Dalnacraig 13.30) while third-placed Dunfermline Carnegie, who also have six points but have a plus two goal difference, entertain Kelburne, the team immediately below them who are on four points (Woodmill High School, Dunfermline 13.30).

The other fixtures see Watsonians who are sixth entertaining ninth-placed Grove at Peffermill (no time supplied) and Inverleith, who are eighth, at Uddingston (11am) who are tenth in the 12-strong table while Hillhead entertain Edinburgh University who are seventh (Old Anniesland 12.30).

Women’s Premiership leaders GHK entertain Edinburgh-based Erskine Stewarts Melville (Old Anniesland, 14.00) who are still smarting from their 15-1 defeat by city rivals Watsonians last weekend.

Second-placed Clydesdale Western entertain Dundee Wanderers (Titwood 13.00) while Hillhead, who are third, host fifth-placed Edinburgh University at Upper Windyedge.

Other fixtures: Watsons v Western (no place or time supplied), Gordonians Merlins v Uddingston (Countesswells 13.30), Glasgow University v Grove Menzieshill (Glasgow National Hockey Centre 16.30).

Library picture

