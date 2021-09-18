Hibs returned to the top of the table on goal difference but could have been two points clear had they been able to hold onto their 2-1 lead against St Mirren this afternoon.

Jack Ross made one change to the starting XI that drew with Hearts last Sunday with Jake Doyle-Hayes replacing the injured James Scott.

Photos Ian Jacobs

Ahead of kick off there was a magical display of glorious moments in the club’s history on the new big screens situated at the corners of the East Stand.

St Mirren brought a small but noisy band of supporters who cheered their team throughout.

The first piece of excitement came in the ninth minute when Kevin Nisbet dribbled past three defenders into the box but his shot was blocked.

Six minutes later Martin Boyle curled a long range effort wide of the post.

Boyle was in the action again when he broke clear but lost concentration when deciding whether to carry on or pass.

Kyle Magennis then fired in a cross from the right which Nisbet hit first time but his effort was wide.

Hibs continued to play a possession game without creating any clear chances whilst the Saints were content to hit on the break.

Paul McGinn did well to find Boyle on the right and his low cross just evaded Nisbet.

Photos Ian Jacobs

Just before the break, the visitors took the lead against the run of play. A long ball to the corner was collected by Eamonn Brophy who cut in from the left wing and fired a low strike into the bottom corner of the net from 15-yards.

Scott Allan replaced Chris Cadden at the restart and the move was greeted by a roar of approval from the fans.

Within five minutes Allan had the fans on their feet with a run and cross which was cleared but from the resultant corner Ryan Porteous headed the ball into the net but Boyle was on the line and the ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside to the fury of the fans.

Hibs eventually equalised after Josh Doig’s cross eventually fell to Allan who looked up and chipped a perfect ball into the path of Paul McGinn who scored with a side-foot volley.

Hibs were then awarded a penalty under incredible circumstances. Porteous and Matt Miller were both warned at length by the referee about jostling before the corner was taken but with the ball in the air Miller wrestled the Hibs defender to the ground and the official immediately pointed to the spot.

Boyle fired the penalty straight down the middle to give Hibs a 2-1 lead.

It looked as though Hibs would hold out but the Saints equalised with two minutes remaining when Joe Shaughnessy headed home at the back post to snatch a late draw.

Hibs: Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell Doig, Magennis, Boyle, Nisbet. Substitutes: Dabrowski, Wright, Wood, Gogic, Stevenson, Gullan, Allan

St Mirren: Alnwick, Fraser, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Tanser, Millar, Power, Reid, McGrath, Ronan, Brophy. Substitutes: Lyness, Tait, Flynn, Erhahon, McAllister, Dennis, Main

Referee Kevin Clancy

Attendance 13,501





