Hibs will face Rangers in their fifth consecutive cup semi-final after a comfortable 3-1 victory over Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup last eight at Tannadice.

Hibs opened the coring in the third minute when Allan’s through ball found Joe Newell who fired the ball past Trevor Carson to the delight of the travelling supporters.

Hampden Park

Kyle Magennis almost made it 2-0 but his effort was saved by Carson.

United had a couple of chances before Hibs ended the game as a contest before the break.

Allan’s first effort was blocked then Kevin Nisbet effort rebounded back to Allan scored with a superb strike.

Moments later Mark Reynolds brought down Paul McGinn inside the area and Martin Boyle converted the resultant spot kick.

The hosts continued to plug away and Kieran Freeman found Peter Pawlett, who stabbed the ball past Mark Macey to give the home fans a glimmer of hope.

Macey then did well to save from Dylan Levitt’s but was lobbed by Pawlett whose effort was harshly ruled out for offside.

Then Pawlett burst through the midfield and lobbed a cross over Macey and into the net, but the assistant referee’s flag ruled him out. TV replays appeared to suggest the attacker was onside.

Hibs were content to see the game out hitting on the break and will now return to the national stadium to face Rangers on 20th or 21st November.

After the final whistle Ross told BBC Sportsound: “It was a really strong performance. We were ruthless in the first half, we carried that attacking intent like we have all this season. When you give yourself that creative platform you expect to win the game.

“We encourage players to play forward all the time and he [Scott Allan] is the one to brave enough to do it all the time. And we want Joe Newell to do the same so I’m pleased to see him get forward and get on the scoresheet.”

Dundee United: Carson, Freeman, Edwards, Mulgrey, McMann, Harkes, Levett, Fuchs, Pawlett, Clakke, McNulty. Subs: Siegrist, Sprole, Reynolds, Niskanen, Chalmers, Hotte, Mochrie, Appere, Smith.

Hibs: Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson, Doyle-Hayes, Newell Magennis, Allan, Boyle, Nisbet. Substitutes: Dabrowski, Wright, Wood, Gogic, Gullan, McGregor, Scott.





